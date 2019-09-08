Giving the loose cannon four more years would be like giving Barney Fife five more bullets; yet a solid 40 percent of eligible voters are devoted to unindicted co-conspirator Individual 1.
Sadly, Donald Trump is a huckster in the mold of Bernie Madoff and Elizabeth Holmes. Unfortunately, his fraud is not confined to several billion dollars and a few drops of blood.
Are you too busy to read the epic Mueller report?
You're in luck; the "very, very large brain" can be accurately judged solely by what he says and tweets. His rhetoric is narcissistic, crude, petty, idiotic, delusional — insert your favorite negative adjectives.
Not content with being contradicted by subordinates and foes, he is a master of self-contradiction.
Responding to a credible rape accusation, he replied she wasn't his type. His type are killers like Putin, Kim, and Mohammad bin Salman.
Although he says he possesses "one of the great memories of all time" on April 2, 2019, the 73-year-old said that his father was "born in a very wonderful place in Germany." He was actually born in the Bronx. This slip should have raised a red flag and a conversation about dementia.
The submissive Republican Party, now pro-tariff and mum on the record deficits fueled by their tax-cut for the wealthy, are champs at ignoring bad behavior and blatant lies. Most Americans still demand a modicum of honesty, charity, stability, decency and competence and favor the comforting old myth that no one is above the law.
Robert McKanna
Bettendorf