This Nov. 5, two people from Bettendorf’s 1st Ward will be on the ballot for the Bettendorf School Board. If both win their races, they, plus two incumbent board members who are also 1st Ward residents, will be the majority on a seven-person board.
Three of these four (Rebecca Eastman, Joanna Doerder and Andrew Champion) live within a short distance of each other on Hall Street, Eastmere Drive and Riverview Park Drive.
The Bettendorf school district is geographically small, yet diverse in makeup and issues. The district is made up of neighborhood schools, but its board members are elected at-large. The goal of an elected board is to consider the views of all residents in the decision-making process. Electing members at-large does not meet this goal because not all areas are represented and can result in a board that is driven by the issues in one part of the district.
This is a matter of both fairness and balance. Given the district’s distributed school network, it is time for the Bettendorf School District to move from board members running at-large to members running for seats by geographic district.
Patricia Malinee
Bettendorf