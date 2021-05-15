Letter: A memorable evening

My most unforgettable adventure at Modern Woodmen Park occurred one evening in July, 1961, when it was still called Davenport Municipal Stadium. That summer after graduating from Assumption, I worked part-time in the kitchen at Mercy Hospital and to supplement my income I sold ice cream, hot dogs or peanuts at the ball park.

It was KSTT night, tickets were free and the place was packed. There were light towers in the open outfield that were roped off between, to accommodate standing room fans. At 15 cents a bag I made over $10 selling peanuts that night. My commission was 15% or 2.25 cents a bag. I spent more time waiting in line to get more peanuts than selling them.

That night, Denny Ribant pitched a perfect ball game for the Quad-City Braves. I was too busy hawking peanuts to notice until late in the game when I caught on from the buzz in the crowd. Luckily, no one wanted peanuts during the top of the ninth inning so I was able to watch the finish. It was a memorable evening I will always treasure.

Larry d’Autremont

Davenport

