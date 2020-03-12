Letter: A message to bullies

This is a letter about bullying. I am thinking especially of victims whose names are Finken, Butler, Nau, Smith, Jones, Anderson, Johnson, etc., etc., etc. The names are as endless as the miserable lives the bullies live and cause. There is absolutely no excuse for that kind of behavior.

I am speaking directly to all people who bully others — physically and verbally. That includes pushing and hitting, snide remarks and personal insults. I am appealing to your intellect, to your individual power of understanding. Think carefully about what you are doing.

No one has the right to treat others in an improper manner. Even those in authority are expected to use punishment as a teaching tool — not to vent anger.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At the end of movies, the bad ones usually get what's coming to them. Yet, it takes nearly the whole movie for that to happen. However, this is not a movie — this is real life. We need correction right now.

It is time for the authorities, the bystanders and the bullies to realize that we are not barbaric animals — we are civilized human beings. We have the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.