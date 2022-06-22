Letter: A misleading political flyer

We have received many political flyers, and this one caught my attention as I'm tired of hearing, "It's not lying, it's politics." This one has Jeff Deppe and Doug House in front of the Blackhawk Township Roads Department, and it states Doug House, Longtime Blackhawk Township Official. Well, Doug worked road maintenance but quit in June 2016. He's not been affiliated with the Township since. Doug, you also show endorsements of Dick Durbin and Jesse White. Do they know you or just friends with your campaign manager? I have been at several fundraisers for the many places you say you support and volunteer for, including Arrowhead Ranch. Why are you not there or on their supporters' lists? Politics isn't lies, bullying, and threats. As Americans we have the right to vote for a person of our choice without backlash. It's also not all power and money. It's not about the number of signs, flyers, or commercials. We need an honest, knowledgeable and compassionate person who cares about the people of this area. I was raised that honesty is the best policy, and all lies are just that. Lying is lying not just politics.