Letter: A mismatch
Remember the pitcher from your school's baseball squad? Teams dreaded drawing his turn in the rotation. When not pitching, he played another position. Perennial all-star, he could hit a ton. Other school's fans knew his name.

Then there's the right-fielder. He came, practiced, earned playing time, but couldn't hit a tee-ball. He's in right-field because despite honest effort, he couldn't catch a cold.

When the star pitcher came to bat, opposing fans would send down the razzberries. Boos, catcalls, and barbs, shouted in earnest.

Why'd the crowd react that way? Because they feared the guy. He's a winner. He could beat you.

The right-fielder comes to the plate. Opposing fans are silent. "That kid's a strike-out, no need to jeer him. I'm just glad our team's not stuck with him."

Again, why? Because most people/fans are uncomfortable "piling on" someone who's harmless.

Now extrapolate those thoughts over to the presidential election. One party's nominee is the pitcher, the other's the right-fielder.

Which is which? Watch the fans. Their actions will reveal the truth.

Candidate "A's" opponent's reactions are frenzied in tone. They're shrill, heavy with taunts, predictable accusations, and general venom; textbook examples of Orwellian manufactured hate, using strident language to parrot partisan talking points. False bravado whispers confidence while it shouts fear.

Opponents of candidate "B" say, "C'mon man, it's unsportsmanlike to deride a dude whose 47-year resume consists of nothing more than: 'The other guy stinks!'"

November 3rd, it's the right-fielder facing the star pitcher.

I can't wait.

Eugene Mattecheck Jr.

Moline

