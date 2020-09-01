Letter: A mismatch

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Remember the pitcher from your school's baseball squad? Teams dreaded drawing his turn in the rotation. When not pitching, he played another position. Perennial all-star, he could hit a ton. Other school's fans knew his name.

Then there's the right-fielder. He came, practiced, earned playing time, but couldn't hit a tee-ball. He's in right-field because despite honest effort, he couldn't catch a cold.

When the star pitcher came to bat, opposing fans would send down the razzberries. Boos, catcalls, and barbs, shouted in earnest.

Why'd the crowd react that way? Because they feared the guy. He's a winner. He could beat you.

The right-fielder comes to the plate. Opposing fans are silent. "That kid's a strike-out, no need to jeer him. I'm just glad our team's not stuck with him."

Again, why? Because most people/fans are uncomfortable "piling on" someone who's harmless.

Now extrapolate those thoughts over to the presidential election. One party's nominee is the pitcher, the other's the right-fielder.

Which is which? Watch the fans. Their actions will reveal the truth.