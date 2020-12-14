Letter: A mockery

A possible attempt by Rita Hart to overturn the results of the Iowa 2nd District congressional race by going to Nancy Pelosi is appalling. An attempt like this, which would seem to me to disenfranchise Iowa voters, makes a mockery of fairness.

What kind of example is this to young people where established laws to elect our representatives are disregarded? If you can bypass election results, why have elections? Shouldn’t Iowa courts be involved instead?

For the individual, the only power we have over the federal government is our vote. If an Iowa certified vote is nullified by federal officials, will tyranny be lurking in our future?

Losing by six votes would be disheartening, but appealing to Pelosi seems like lawlessness. Does Iowa have such a legal remedy? Matthew 24:12 has a warning on lawlessness extinguishing love: "And because lawlessness will abound, the love of many will grow cold."

Mark Jorgensen

Clinton

