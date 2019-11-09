Congratulations to the residents of Davenport for electing a few strong labor candidates to lead their city and their school district into the future. In particular, congratulations to the Iowa State Education Association for actually engaging in the board elections and endorsing candidates. While things are going much better on the labor front in Illinois, the work done by the ISEA should be a model for the Western Illinois side of the river.
In Western Illinois, our teachers should have the same opportunity to endorse, support and engage school board candidates as well. These decisions should not be made by lobbyists engaged in cozy relationships with legislators, but by the educators on the front lines who are doing the most important work of preparing our children for the future. Here is to hoping that educators in Western Illinois will be allowed the same opportunity and responsibilities of participating in the process of electing school board members as their Iowa counterparts. They deserve it.
You have free articles remaining.
Gregg Johnson
East Moline