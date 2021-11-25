Letter: A monstrosity

I am writing in opposition to the current spending/construction plans for a new Juvenile Detention Center proposed by the Scott County Board of Supervisors. These plans are profoundly flawed and painfully out-of-step with the current needs of our community at large, and the near-downtown neighborhoods in particular.
Davenport is the county seat and the largest urban center in Scott County. Davenport needs economic revitalization and small business support. Davenport needs youth engagement and educational programming. Davenport needs a commitment to its older neighborhoods and the diverse populations that strive to live and thrive there. None of these needs is served by an enormous new edifice with a single, spectacularly unhelpful purpose — to cage our youth.
The county's acquisition of property downtown adds nothing to the economic well-being of the area. The potential use of that downtown property for a juvenile jail that will loom large, forbidding, and adjacent to one of the best family support programs in the city, does nothing to enhance the engagement and education of the children living in its shadow.
The unwarranted capacity of 40 (up to 60) beds, which will be a financial drain on this community for the foreseeable future, is nothing but dismissive of urban and county dwellers alike, who will strive not to thrive, but to foot the bill for such an ill-conceived affair.
How long before the supervisors manage to monetize this monstrosity, putting all of us in the unenviable position of jailing for dollars? ARPA funds for this? Enough.
Sara Bartholomew
Davenport