Letter: A monument to ineptitude

This is in response to the March 25 letter, "Trump is our leader," in which the writer asks: "…what is it that Trump is doing so wrong?”
The obvious answer is, of course, that the media is deliberately persecuting our president; he is blameless and you are nobly coming to his defense.
Certainly, Trump has done nothing wrong as long as you are a believer, as long as you choose to be a loyal audience for Fox News, and as long as you choose to reject any factual information.
The consistent stubbornness of facts is such that, over time, your grandchildren will find out the truth. This will happen eventually, when Trump’s administration will stand upon the pages of our recorded history as a monument to ineptitude, corruption and ignorance never before seen in these United States.
Sherry Paul
Bettendorf
