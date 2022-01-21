 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: A moral issue
Letter: A moral issue

A column this week, "Today’s Supreme Court reality" was unbelievable! Many unjust laws in the history of the U.S. have been overturned by our Supreme Court. Just because an unjust law is a precedent of many years does not make it right. For example, slavery, segregation laws, voting restrictions, etc. We need to strive to correct our unjust laws and make the U.S. a better place to live in.

Erwin Chemerinsky’s statement, "Students see a court about to overrule or gut Roe v. Wade, a half-century old precedent, for no reason other than the conservatives have the votes to do so" is so false.

Life is a moral issue – not a religious issue nor a political issue. Abortion is not health care! All lives matter – born or unborn. Life is precious at any stage. No longer is there any argument on when life begins. We know now that a baby’s heart is beating by 22 days after conception. At six weeks, brain waves can be detected; their mouth and lips are present, fingers are forming. At eight weeks, every organ is in place.

Folks, this is a baby not just a blob of tissue. Did you know that since abortion became legalized in 1973 over 62 million unborn babies have lost their lives? That’s more than all of the combined casualties of every major war in which the U.S. has been involved. A whole generation has been lost. What a staggering figure! Doesn’t say much for America, does it?

Diane Gelaude

Orion

