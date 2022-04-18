Letter: A motive

In response to Matt’s Mooney's April 11 letter to the editor, I have to agree that U.S. senators and representatives should be allowed only two terms like the president. In the matter of Sen. Chuck Grassley running for another six-year term while in his 80s, I can only see a motive here. Grassley’s grandson is now speaker of the House in Iowa and would be the heir to the throne should Sen. Grassley decide to step down or pass away. This gives six years to grease the wheels of the Iowa Republican Party to appoint a Republican like Grassley's grandson. It's a given.