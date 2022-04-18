 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Letter: A motive

Letters Logo

In response to Matt’s Mooney's April 11 letter to the editor, I have to agree that U.S. senators and representatives should be allowed only two terms like the president. In the matter of Sen. Chuck Grassley running for another six-year term while in his 80s, I can only see a motive here. Grassley’s grandson is now speaker of the House in Iowa and would be the heir to the throne should Sen. Grassley decide to step down or pass away. This gives six years to grease the wheels of the Iowa Republican Party to appoint a Republican like Grassley's grandson. It's a given.

Things like these are natural anointments for a governor like Kim Reynolds. Former President Trump would agree with his favorite cadet. Why not her? We shall see. I don’t think they would open up her seat, do you?

Scott Newberg

Rock Island

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: No response

Letter: No response

I am disappointed in the representation and lack of response to the questions and concerns of residents in the district Rep. Mariannette Mille…

Letter: Inconsistent

Letter: Inconsistent

If there is one word that best describes Bill Bloom, it's inconsistency. There is no better example than his April 6 letter. It is important t…

Letter: A contradiction

Letter: A contradiction

House Republicans, including U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, often stress law and order. However, Miller-Meeks’ recent vote doesn’t suppor…

Letter: A Republican inquisition

Letter: A Republican inquisition

In 1835, the Catholic Church withdrew the works of Galileo from her Index of Prohibited Books. The man the church had broken prevailed over th…

Letter: Disappointing

Letter: Disappointing

I read and re-read the news release by Deere & Co. that it would keep its Orenburg, Russia, plant operational. They chose to cite humanita…

Letter: No gratitude

Letter: No gratitude

With Covid numbers declining in Scott County, it’s easy for us to forget what we experienced during the height of the pandemic. Even more like…

Letter: Gerrymandered

Letter: Gerrymandered

Illinois is divided into 18 congressional districts, each represented by a member of the United States House of Representatives. The majority …

Letter: Heirlooms

Letter: Heirlooms

It’s easy to save Styrofoam cups, carryout containers, and packing materials as heirlooms for our great-great-great-great-….grandchildren. We …

Letter: Good Friday

Letter: Good Friday

In the fate of our nation that now hangs in the balance, I'm reminded that righteousness exalts a nation but sin is a reproach to any people. …

Letter: Defeat the elites

Letter: Defeat the elites

The Republican primaries are a great chance to meet and encourage true grass-root conservatives. If "we the people" of Illinois want to escape…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News