Letter: A national referendum?

We the people are not being heard by our government. We have a representative government that is not working like a democracy. Our representatives are not acting according to the will of the people.
For example, 80-85% of the people want more gun control. That includes both party members and independents. Yet, Congress is not able to pass any legislation, even though thousands of our citizens die every year because of the easy availability of guns, even assault weapons.
Is it possible that what is lacking for more effective governance at the national level is a structure that exists in the states: a direct referendum by the people?
What would it take to "invent" a national referendum so that the voice of the people could be heard on such crucial national issues?
Phyllis Morris
Clinton