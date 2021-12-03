Letter: A national referendum?

It’s up to you
Nazis removed and destroyed historical statues they deemed offensive. History is history. History is not left for you to hate or love. History is there for us to learn about so not to make the same mistakes those before us may have made.
You can’t change history, you simply prevent it from reoccurring or you can repeat history. It is all up to you.
Peggy Huffstutler
Coal Valley
A national referendum?
We the people are not being heard by our government. We have a representative government that is not working like a democracy. Our representatives are not acting according to the will of the people.
For example, 80-85% of the people want more gun control. That includes both party members and independents. Yet, Congress is not able to pass any legislation, even though thousands of our citizens die every year because of the easy availability of guns, even assault weapons.
Is it possible that what is lacking for more effective governance at the national level is a structure that exists in the states: a direct referendum by the people?
What would it take to “invent” a national referendum so that the voice of the people could be heard on such crucial national issues?
Phyllis Morris
Clinton
Vigilantism gone bad
I believe in the 2nd Amendment, the right to bear arms. I believe our forefathers meant this to protect our loved ones, our home and property. I don’t believe they meant for you or I to pick up our guns and head to another state. You and I are not trained in law enforcement.
Here is how vigilantism can and has gone horribly wrong:
Feb. 26, 2012: Trayvon Martin, a Black youth, was shot and killed by a vigilante who was told by police to stop following him.
Aug. 25, 2020: 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse left his state of Illinois and traveled to Wisconsin to protect private property. He shot three people and two men died. How does a 17-year-old possess an AR-15 style rifle? He is not a white supremacist, nor is he a hero.
Feb. 23, 2020: Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man, and unarmed, was out for a run when he was stopped by three white men with guns. One of the men attempted to hold Ahmaud. That man had a gun; it’s time to fight or take flight. Maybe Ahmaud attempted to protect himself. Instead he was shot and killed.
Think about this: You are a white man out walking, and all of a sudden three Black dudes roll up on you and one jumps out with a gun. What are you thinking right now?
None of these alleged crimes were capital offenses, punishable by death. But there are four moms whose sons will not be at the holiday dinner table this year.
Bill Elder
Milan