Letter: A new America

Abortion (the torture and murder of a baby) is homicide.
Forty-eight million babies tortured and murdered is genocide.
A mother chooses to murder a human being.
This is Biden/Harris' America.
Those are truths, as were other letters I wrote but never got printed. I can't believe Americans can approve of the torture and killing of innocent, defenseless babies created by God.
God will bring good out of this evil. We are winners because we are on God's side and that is what matters at the end of our lives.
Pat Reagan
Davenport
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!