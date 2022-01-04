Letter: A new bridge

In our festive celebration of our new Interstate-74 bridge, another new bridge has been barely noticed. Just completed, the new Elm Street bridge (high over the railroad tracks) is stately looking and has two foot-bridges. It reconnects our east-west thoroughfare between Genesis Medical Center, East Campus, and Forest Road.
So now another new bridge celebration seems in order. With all of the delay, it's been three years since the old bridge was closed to all traffic.
Thanks to all parties involved in making our new bridge another current bridge reality.
Rick Sundin
Davenport