 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: A new category
topical

Letter: A new category

As an aficionado of old Westerns on "free" TV, I'm likely exposed to more "pill-pushing" medical advertising than the average American.

From O.C.D. to H.P.V., eczema to emphysema, cholesterol to colorectal cancer, it seems there's a magic pill/vaccine/test for every imaginable malady.

Their commercials follow a pattern:

1. A person (possibly ill?) does ordinary activities as a cheerful narrator extols the virtues of a particular drug/vaccine/therapy, almost all promising a good result.

2. Halfway through, the voice-over goes deadpan, annotation of (rare) side-effects begins: Headaches, heart palpitations, nausea, neuropathy, paralysis, death. Ever read the fine print at the bottom of the screen?

I've observed many media people reporting the COVID-19 vaccine's effectiveness, yet seldom see mention of possible side effects. Quite the opposite; mentioning adverse reactions immediately triggers a "fact-check."

Hmm?

I've another question, "What happened to the hordes of asymptomatic human vectors?" We were told many/most COVID cases would exhibit very mild symptoms and people could be infected but unaware. "Experts" feared these symptom-free "Typhoid Marys" would mingle, unknowingly spewing their vile, virus-laden droplets.

Amazingly, the asymptomatic have "disappeared." Cured? Dead? Moved to Argentina? No, these dreaded, barely-sick Covid-carriers have been reclassified.

America, meet your new category: "Fully-vaccinated; breakthrough-infected."

They're all over the news. I've seen several, fully-vaccinated, yet still COVID-19 positive, smiling into the camera saying, "I'm glad I got 'the shot' because I'm hardly even sick."

"The 'un-vaccinated asymptomatic' are dead. Long live the 'vaccinated asymptomatic'!!"

You really can't make this stuff up.

Eugene Mattecheck Jr.

Moline

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: A lie

Gov. Kim Reynolds' approach to the pandemic has convinced half of Iowans to get vaccinated and the rest not. From the beginning, she has given…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News