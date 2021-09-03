Letter: A new category

As an aficionado of old Westerns on "free" TV, I'm likely exposed to more "pill-pushing" medical advertising than the average American.
From O.C.D. to H.P.V., eczema to emphysema, cholesterol to colorectal cancer, it seems there's a magic pill/vaccine/test for every imaginable malady.
Their commercials follow a pattern:
1. A person (possibly ill?) does ordinary activities as a cheerful narrator extols the virtues of a particular drug/vaccine/therapy, almost all promising a good result.
2. Halfway through, the voice-over goes deadpan, annotation of (rare) side-effects begins: Headaches, heart palpitations, nausea, neuropathy, paralysis, death. Ever read the fine print at the bottom of the screen?
I've observed many media people reporting the COVID-19 vaccine's effectiveness, yet seldom see mention of possible side effects. Quite the opposite; mentioning adverse reactions immediately triggers a "fact-check."
Hmm?
I've another question, "What happened to the hordes of asymptomatic human vectors?" We were told many/most COVID cases would exhibit very mild symptoms and people could be infected but unaware. "Experts" feared these symptom-free "Typhoid Marys" would mingle, unknowingly spewing their vile, virus-laden droplets.
Amazingly, the asymptomatic have "disappeared." Cured? Dead? Moved to Argentina? No, these dreaded, barely-sick Covid-carriers have been reclassified.
America, meet your new category: "Fully-vaccinated; breakthrough-infected."
They're all over the news. I've seen several, fully-vaccinated, yet still COVID-19 positive, smiling into the camera saying, "I'm glad I got 'the shot' because I'm hardly even sick."
"The 'un-vaccinated asymptomatic' are dead. Long live the 'vaccinated asymptomatic'!!"
You really can't make this stuff up.
Eugene Mattecheck Jr.
Moline