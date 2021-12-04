Letter: A new choice

Established political parties are doing nothing to change the "status quo" in Rock Island County.
Political groups and clubs are filling the vacuum left by established political parties that in my view refuse, or are incapable, of taking real action to win local and national elections. Folks, our nation is in huge trouble; everyday we see the encroachment of socialism on our lives and the destructive powers of inflation and extreme taxation on our financial security.
Recall the definition of insanity: Doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. I may be a little crazy; however, I am not insane.
It is time for the people of Rock Island County to break free from the status quo, do-nothing, established political parties that have done nothing for the citizens of Rock Island County. Both parties, Democrats and Republicans, have failed us miserably.
Therefore, use your time, energy and money to support and fund fiscally conservative candidates and clubs such as the Illinois Freedom Alliance, which is comprised by people from all political parties and walks of life.
The Illinois Freedom Alliance represents American values and have shown their commitment to action and real change. We must not allow America and Illinois to continue to implode under the incompetence and self-interest of our established political parties.
Jim Uribe
Rock Island