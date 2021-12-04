 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: A new choice
topical

Letter: A new choice

Established political parties are doing nothing to change the "status quo" in Rock Island County.

Political groups and clubs are filling the vacuum left by established political parties that in my view refuse, or are incapable, of taking real action to win local and national elections. Folks, our nation is in huge trouble; everyday we see the encroachment of socialism on our lives and the destructive powers of inflation and extreme taxation on our financial security.

Recall the definition of insanity: Doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. I may be a little crazy; however, I am not insane.

It is time for the people of Rock Island County to break free from the status quo, do-nothing, established political parties that have done nothing for the citizens of Rock Island County. Both parties, Democrats and Republicans, have failed us miserably.

Therefore, use your time, energy and money to support and fund fiscally conservative candidates and clubs such as the Illinois Freedom Alliance, which is comprised by people from all political parties and walks of life.

The Illinois Freedom Alliance represents American values and have shown their commitment to action and real change. We must not allow America and Illinois to continue to implode under the incompetence and self-interest of our established political parties.

Jim Uribe

Rock Island

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Scary

What is going on with the Republican Party these days? The party has decided to appeal to many uneducated, uninformed, misinformed, social med…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Drop NRA

For decades the mantra of the NRA has been, "Guns don’t kill people, people kill people." So now, what to do with the Alec Baldwin killing of …

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Liberty

"Plays, farces, spectacles, gladiators, strange beasts, medals, pictures, and other such opiates, these were for ancient peoples the bait towa…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News