Letter: A new idea

As the world sits waiting to see what Russia will do to the Ukraine its time for a new idea.
Why not ask Russia to join NATO? After all, we were allies in two world wars. We fought Germany in both wars and we have been allies since the last.
Think of the possibilities of not having to be afraid of each other all the time. The real threat is terrorism and China. This alliance would put both of them in check.
Of course there are human rights issues to be ironed out. A lot of patience would be required. Maybe Putin would like to be considered a peacemaker? Maybe he just wants to be asked to join. Maybe he's really worried about the Chinese military buildup.
It's time for a new idea.
Steven Collier
Davenport