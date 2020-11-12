Letter: A new lease on life

For the past four years America has been embroiled in a civil war. This increasingly bitter and uncivil campaign has had American pitted against American, and in the process the moral, social and economic fabric of our nation has been severely shredded. Lady Liberty’s torch, a beacon in the world community, has dimmed.

God be praised! The American electorate has spoken, and America has before it a new lease on life. With the advent of a new administration under President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, the daunting task faces us of stopping the scourge of a pervasive, deadly pandemic, then calling on all Americans, both those elected and citizens, to support initiatives to once more restore the moral fabric of our country. By raising our voices as we did, we clearly want manners, morality and common sense and good judgment back in all our domestic dealings.

Last, but far from least, the Biden team must show a united effort to restore America’s tarnished reputation in the world community.

By our collective vote on Nov. 3, America declared, as Abraham Lincoln did in 1863, "that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”

Caryl Altemus

Moline

