Letter: A new life
I appreciate John Crist’s recent letter about Dev Bastola, an immigrant from Nepal, and his business success in Davenport. John adds that "Bastola came here because life was better; we need more immigrants of this type."

There are already hundreds of them in the community, making real contributions, improving their language skills, seeking citizenship and paying taxes. They also roof houses, landscape, work in food packing plants and nursing homes.

It’s been my privilege to help several over a few years, mostly by tutoring. I now cherish dear friends from Vietnam, African and South American countries. My own life has been greatly enriched through meeting those from other cultures and Quad-Citians who are committed to their cause.

Despite hurdles like language difficulties, these people are grateful to come and make a new life. Once, we gave a sweater to a girl from Togo, who showed up in January at an ESL class, in a t-shirt. I can’t forget how happy it made her!

To learn more or get involved in some way, contact Ann McGlynn, of Tapestry Farms. She will gladly talk about immigrants, their challenges and how you might help.

Tom Luton

Bettendorf

