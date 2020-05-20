Letter: A new logo is needed

I am confused about what the Republican Party stands for these days. On one hand, they tout their pro-life, anti-abortion stance as a bedrock belief. On the other hand, they go to great lengths to defy the CDC guidelines during the pandemic.
Not following CDC guidelines results in possibly getting COVID-19 or being an asymptomatic carrier infecting others. Illness and death are two possible outcomes. Following CDC guidelines can keep you safe. Staying home, washing your hands, social distancing and wearing masks have made people safe worldwide.
However, the Trump administration decided that those rules are not to be followed at their place of work or on various "field trips" throughout the nation. We know how that turned out for them.
The Republican president has given medical advice to the American people. He has suggested we take specific drugs that apparently have not been tested for COVID-19. People who actually took his advice died. The Republican president has suggested that Americans ingest poisonous cleaning fluids to clean out our lungs. The manufacturer had to make a public disclaimer that doing this could result in death.
I guess with all the evidence in words and actions, and immortalized on video, it would be difficult to deny a new GOP logo is needed. Might I suggest the skull and crossbones?
Faith Endresen
Davenport
