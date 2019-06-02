There is a silver lining to Davenport's flooding. The city of Davenport and the Chamber of Commerce are always trying to entice young professionals and business to Davenport. What better way to market Davenport with our panoramic views of the Mississippi River atop our beautiful Hesco barrier flood wall?
The city and chamber can produce a video entitled: "Come to our amazing fabulous flooding city."
The young professions and business will come en masse. Post script: Today, while walking along the Mississippi, I came across a plaque celebrating someone's 38 years on Davenport's levee commission. All I can say is one hell of a job.
Terry Sullivan
Davenport