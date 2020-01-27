Letter: A new pledge

Letter: A new pledge

Don’t you just love it when our duly elected senators open the impeachment hearings with the Pledge of Allegiance? My heart flutters a bit when I hear it, but I do think this Gang of 100 should raise their hand to a modified version. Maybe something a bit like this:

I pledge allegiance to my party,

regardless of facts or laws.

I will try to just stretch the truth,

and ignore what I read and hear.

I really don’t want to blatantly lie,

but sometimes that is just so difficult.

We are one nation, rather clearly divided, but the heck with that liberty and justice stuff, I just want to be re-elected.

Please continue to vote for me,

fact or fiction be darned.

Jim Hoepner

Davenport

