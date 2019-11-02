{{featured_button_text}}

Concerning choosing a symbol for Davenport, why not Modern Woodmen Park? It's iconic. It's been here longer than the bridge and is certainly known, loved and visited by more people.

Catherine Halligan

Bettendorf

