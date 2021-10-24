Letter: A new tradition

I suggest this community begin a new Halloween tradition. I grew up in Des Moines, and trick or treating was slightly different. Once greeted at the door, a child was expected to tell the homeowner a joke before receiving their treat. This was (and is) the norm for that area. I was unaware that this was not normal until I moved to the Quad-Cities several years ago. I found this joke-telling tradition to be fun and engaging. This could also be a small way for adults to relate to children, and for children to relate to adults.
Emily Quinnett
Colona