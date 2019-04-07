Launch angle, spin rate, Edgertronic SC1, Trackman and Rapsodo, technology incubator, spin axis seminars, process and analytics coach, a marker-less motion capture system (called KinaTrax, at a cost of about a million bucks), K-Vest, a pitching 'lab,' a team research and development department, SQL- and R-coding skills. These are a few of the terms, titles, equipment, etc. now in 'vogue' when analyzing or discussing baseball. Yes, baseball.
For those who remember 'old' baseball, can you imagine what Casey Stengel or Earl Weaver might be saying about now?
At post-game press conferences, after being asked why he made a certain move, I seriously doubt that we will be hearing today's manager responding: "I had a hunch," "it was just a gut feeling," or "I thought he was about due."
No, they may well defer to an analytical device of some kind and its 'owner/operator.'
Never thought I would say it, but I sort of miss Leo Durocher.
Jim Hoepner
Davenport