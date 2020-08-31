Letter: A partisan country

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The media, like all Democrats, judge people by color, not character. They have established a narrative that "Black Lives Matter", and it has become an opportunity for those who enjoy mayhem.

Here are actual racism records: 1. In 2018, 90% of Black murders were committed by Black people. Black citizens killed white citizens at twice the rate that whites killed Blacks, according to FBI crime data.

2. Using data from statista.com, police on the average commit 3% of Black homicides, compared to 12% of homicides of all other races.

3. Black cops kill Black citizens at the same rate as white cops do, according to an NPR report.

Knowing this, why would the media plead to Americans that "Black Lives Matter"? Why would they promote brutality as the solution? It's like the communist approach: "The beatings will continue until morale improves".

The media wants us to believe that systemic racism is rampant. But the Floyd killing was an anomaly, not a trend. Derek Chauvin is a brutal person with 18 brutality complaints against him and no disciplinary action taken. He should have been indicted long ago. Like all Democrat-run cities, Minneapolis swept it under the rug, similar to Chicago's treatment of the Jesse Smullet case.