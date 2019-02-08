In our country's modern political landscape, it's easy to become disenchanted with our politicians and government. Just recently, we endured the longest government shutdown in history, lasting 35 days. It cost our economy $3 billion in permanent losses and left over 800,000 federal employees without a paycheck for over a month.
This incompetency from both major parties is why I choose a third, centrist option: The Alliance Party of America. The actions of our President, Donald Trump, and our Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, are inexcusable. Democrats and Republicans alike act like petty children who didn't get a lollipop after dinner. This unwillingness to work together is a larger threat to the people than anything else.
The Alliance Party offers some things we find severely lacking in today's politics. Functionality. Moral conviction. A sense of duty and pride in serving the people. And a promise: That we will serve the American people's best interests, no matter what, and we will not surrender to those who would seek to manipulate us.
We are a party of the people, by the people and for the people. And we pledge that will never change.
Alexandra Dermody
Davenport