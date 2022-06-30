Letter: A party of grievance

What are Republicans for? We know what they are against — anything Democrats favor. But what are they for? The evidence suggests they are for winning, at all costs. They seem to be merely the party of grievance.

Republicans hate socialism. They think all Democrats are socialists (Bad!). However, they seem to be fine with fascism as evidenced by their cult-like devotion to Mr. T and his authoritarian supporters at Fox News.

The party of law and order (?) had no problem dismissing the insurrection of January 6 as a merely peaceful demonstration.

When Richard Nixon was exposed as corrupt and complicit in the Watergate cover-up, Republicans did the right thing. They did not support him, and he was forced to resign.

Mr. T makes Nixon look like a choir boy. Mr. T and his henchmen planned an elaborate coup, and then he incited the violent attack on our Capitol. This violence was responsible for the deaths of police officers and the injury of many more. So much for law and order.

The only Republicans not climbing on the bandwagon of lies and false claims of election fraud (Liz Chaney and Adam Kinzinger) have been vilified as "Rinos" by the party. Wake up folks! They are the only Republicans remaining in the GOP. The rest, including Iowa's own, have abdicated their party and oath of office. Lemmings all.

Our democracy is perilously close to extinction. Whether you support Democrats or not, they are the only means of avoiding a dictatorship.

Cecil Chapman

Davenport

