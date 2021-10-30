Letter: A passionate advocate

As a proud Bettendorf Bulldog aluma and longtime colleague of Linda Smithson, I am excited about the potential of her leadership on the Bettendorf School Board. Linda’s experience in schools has provided her a unique experience and perspective of education at different levels.
Linda Smithson is a passionate advocate for all children. She is inquisitive in her approach, always seeking to learn more as well as being reflective in her practice. She approaches every situation with a lens of equity and possesses a strong understanding of the need for multicultural education. Linda has a natural ability to connect with people and this has been especially evident in her ability to connect with struggling students as well as students who possess learning and behavioral difficulties. These interpersonal skills will serve her well in the school board realm as she would engage head-on in difficult conversations with constituents with ease, grace and a focus on finding solutions.
Linda Smithson holds herself to a high standard. When she is faced with situations where difficult decisions must be made, she takes the initiative to research and look at all sides of the issue. Her guiding principles include putting students first, looking at the entirety of situations and making sure that all voices are heard and valued. The Bettendorf School Board and school district only seek to benefit from Linda Smithson’s involvement on the school board.
Cara Fah
Bettendorf