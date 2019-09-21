I have been on Medicare for 10 years and all that time I have selected a private insurer under Medicare Advantage plans because the coverage was better for the same premium than Medicare, Part B.
Governments have been perfecting bureaucracy forever, so I doubt Medicare-for-all will eliminate multiple forms to fill out.
If insurance companies cease to exist, their stocks held by investors will be worthless, their employees will not be paying taxes; they'll be collecting welfare and defaulting on loans at a time when the future of the economy is already uncertain.
The best path to universal insurance coverage is to reverse the damage done trying to eliminate the Affordable Care Act, fix existing shortcomings and enroll all uninsured people in Medicare with a graduated premium based on income. The premium would be used to offset cost, not to guarantee coverage.
Richard E. Lausen
Davenport