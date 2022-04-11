 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Letter: A petty drama

Letters Logo

What the? I was watching the confirmation vote of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, and it took longer than it should have.

The Republican Party really is the party of entitlement. The vote was 53 for confirmation and 46 against, so the votes were there with a nice margin. Yet, Sen. Rand Paul was missing.

Why did they hold it up for this self-important fool? Why does he get to come late to the party and still get to vote? If it were the other way around, Republicans never would allow it.

We've seen it over and over. Rules don't apply to the Republicans. We saw this with Donald Trump's first and last Supreme Court appointments. And Rand Paul's vote didn't change a thing. Let the Republican ego rule. Shame on you, Rand Paul, for your petty little drama.

Diane Darby

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Still open

Letter: Still open

I saw with utter disappointment that Deere & Company's factory in Russia remains open for business. Other companies like McDonald's, Coca …

Letter: Keep up the fight

Letter: Keep up the fight

For years, U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson have chased down the connection between Hunter Biden and the communist Chinese government…

Letter: Questions

Letter: Questions

In regard to the article, "Electric vs. Gas", in the April 2 edition, promoting the conversion from hydrocarbon-fueled to electrically-driven …

Letter: A total win

Letter: A total win

The president’s age-related cognitive issues are compounding in a person with historically bad judgment. In Ukraine, President Joe Biden has a…

Letter: Goals

Letter: Goals

Republican politicians scramble to make us forget their backing of the disgraced former president as he promoted dictators, including Russian …

Letter: No proof

Letter: No proof

Where is the proof that transgender athletes will be better than non-transgender athletes? Do you really believe that a male athlete who is sa…

Letter: No clothes

Letter: No clothes

Marcus Aurelius once said, "If anyone can show me and prove to me that I'm wrong in thought or deed I will gladly change. I seek the truth, by…

Letter: Tax cuts don't work

Letter: Tax cuts don't work

With the Iowa birthrate at a 100 year low and all economic sectors experiencing worker shortages, most Iowans agree that a top state priority …

Letter: Play ball

Letter: Play ball

This week kicks off baseball for the Quad Cities River Bandits. It wasn’t too long ago that Major League Baseball threatened to eliminate over…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News