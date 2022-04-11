Letter: A petty drama

What the? I was watching the confirmation vote of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, and it took longer than it should have.

The Republican Party really is the party of entitlement. The vote was 53 for confirmation and 46 against, so the votes were there with a nice margin. Yet, Sen. Rand Paul was missing.

Why did they hold it up for this self-important fool? Why does he get to come late to the party and still get to vote? If it were the other way around, Republicans never would allow it.

We've seen it over and over. Rules don't apply to the Republicans. We saw this with Donald Trump's first and last Supreme Court appointments. And Rand Paul's vote didn't change a thing. Let the Republican ego rule. Shame on you, Rand Paul, for your petty little drama.

Diane Darby

Davenport

