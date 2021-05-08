 Skip to main content
Letter: A philosopher
Letter: A philosopher

Fraternal Order of Police Executive Director Shawn Roselie has criticized my 5th Ward alderman, Dylan Parker, for making a reasonable request for collecting data on foot chases to see if they are useful or harmful to police activities.

I’d like to suggest Roselieb consider that no organization can improve, or even maintain a level of effectiveness, unless it can accept and consider feedback. A self-correcting organization is one that takes criticism into account. Roaselieb should not take it personally.

Dylan Parker is a philosopher. When he refers to police departments as "agents of state violence," he is speaking in the abstract. The state (meaning government) has a right to use violence to protect the citizens. I thank the police department for protecting me and my family from gun-carrying white nationalists, violent criminals and people with anger management disabilities who have guns and don’t like the way I drive or express my political opinions.

Most of my interactions with police officers have been pleasant and courteous, and thank you, Officer Brooks, for your help this week.

I’m happy to vote for Dylan Parker whenever he’s on the ballot. We need more philosophers in public life.

Margaret Moran Thomas

Rock Island

