Letter: A pipe dream

I have not submitted a letter for quite some time, but reading all of the recent letters, I am offering my opinion now. After reading all the letters lately, I cannot believe that those who have voted for Joe Biden still think President Trump is an idiot.

Maybe you have not noticed that Trump has increased jobs, gotten out of all the horrible treaties that Obama/Biden got us into, and those who are blaming Trump for the COVID-19 need to know while Biden was calling him names, Trump was closing our borders and putting in place travel bans. Trump is responsible for the vaccine, not Biden.

Trump has had to endure four years of harassment from the Democrats and yet managed to get things done. Do you really believe that Biden/Harris is going to give you the "utopia" they have promised? Think about the 80 million jobs in the U.S. economy at risk. That's more than half of all of the existing jobs in the United States today. Biden is thinking of Gov. Andrew Cuomo as attorney general. After putting Covid patients into nursing homes while tent hospitals and the ship were available and blaming Trump, what do you think he will do as attorney general?