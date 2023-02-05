As we see more and more mass murders and the murdering dogs are led away sometimes smiling, we all wonder what can be done to stop them.

God has given man a command which is whomsoever sheds man's blood his blood should also be shed by man. One of the problems is they are allowed to live long lives, appealing their convictions.

If we would stop disobeying God and put all murderers quickly on their way to be with their evil father, I will assure you we will see a change and a quick reduction of murders in America. I was also wondering if we could all contact our Congress people and tell them it is time to pass laws that would get rid of so many guns, especially the military guns that have torn apart many men, women and children here,