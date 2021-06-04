Letter: A plea

I’m making a plea for all those who didn’t want, need, expect, or deserve their stimulus payments to donate them to charity. Let’s cut out the incentives to keep people home and get everyone back to work. Why are we getting these payments that are bankrupting our country when most people’s income hasn’t changed? Give it to those that need it, and stop trying to buy our vote.

This newspaper’s headlines say that "all voices should be heard," but your actions speak otherwise. By ignoring conservative views, you are the same as social media. I believe there was hardly anyone who didn’t benefit the last four years from the policies of the previous administration. Thank you, President Trump. But the current regime threw all those gains away in the first 100 days. All in the name of power and control over us.

And you know what is embarrassing and hard to fathom? Trying to enforce a mask mandate on the House floor, when everyone in the room has been vaccinated. More control, and yes, the doctors do know better. Take your mask off; otherwise, why did we get vaccinated?

Don Meyer

LeClaire

