Letter: A poisonous future

President Trump used our house, the people's White House, for a political event, even rubbing our faces in it saying, "We're here, and you're not." But that was against the law, according to the Hatch Act.

It's a law without teeth, because we never thought the Russians would succeed in helping to elect a lawless president through the Trump-Roger Stone-WikiLeaks connection and lots of posts that pitted American against American.

This campaign event at the White House was just a hint of what may actually come to pass. He's said a dozen times now that he may refuse to leave office if he loses. In so doing that would leave democracy behind, and don't think we'll just get democracy back someday because it's almost impossible to do so once it's gone.

Then down the road a piece, when he passes, his job would go to Don Jr., and then someone named Trump after that. Many of Donald Trump's supporters would cheer this. But be careful what you wish for. In such an autocracy no one is safe. All you have to do is look at Putin's Russia to see what happens when power is held through evil means. (Hint: It involves poison.)

Tom Hebbeln

Davenport

