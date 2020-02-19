Letter: A polite response

This is in response to the Feb. 10 letter by Donald Lind.
Nancy Pelosi restrained herself as best she could while listening to Donald Trump's campaign rally, the so-called State of the Union, which was filled with lies: His claims that everything is bad in California and awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh, a racist, slanderer and conspiracy extremist. And you are ashamed of Pelosi's behavior. Outrageous!
Trump bullies, ridicules and calls people names "like a spoiled little brat," which are your words. He lies constantly. Thousands are documented. No Republican will stand up to him because they know they will experience his vengeance. He called the impeachment a disgrace. He's a disgrace to our country.
The Mueller report found many instances of obstruction of justice by Trump, but somebody said he couldn't be indicted. Really? He continued his obstruction by blocking subpoenaed witnesses and information and all but one Republican senator collaborated in the obstruction with their vote against the witnesses and information. That made the "trial" a sham.
What about Trump's horrible behavior at the recent National Prayer Breakfast? Whose actions are inappropriate and unacceptable? Dictator Trump said, "I have the right to do whatever I want as president."
He's drunk with power and is convinced he is above the law.
Nancy Pelosi was just tearing up waste paper. It was the politest thing she could do.
Mary Noel
Bettendorf