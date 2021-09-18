Letter: A political statement

Gov. Kim Reynolds made a statement that "Iowans will do the right thing."

This is about as political a statement on public health that she could have made. It tells you that if you wear a mask, you are doing right thing or if you do not wear a mask you are doing the right thing. It doesn't give you any guidance as to public health matters, but politically it makes everybody happy.

There has been guidance changes, though at no point in time has the CDC changed its recommendation that non-vaccinated individuals should wear a mask in indoor setting. The vaccination rate in Iowa is somewhere around 50% of those eligible.

So based on random probability, half the people at public indoor facilities should be wearing masks. But anytime I have gone out anywhere other than to a medical facility, there is maybe 15% of the people wearing masks. Which would mean 35% of the people in that building with you are not vaccinated and not wearing a mask. So the next time you’re out, look around and think about it what percentage of these people are wearing masks.