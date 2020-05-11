Letter: A poor decision

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It alarmed me to see your newspaper give front page space to an article about a Moline police officer who says his COVID-19 illness was less bothersome than the common cold. He should count himself so very lucky, but many hundreds of thousands have had a much different experience with this disease. Your decision to give this one person's easy illness the notoriety you did is borderline reckless.

What is important during a global pandemic is getting accurate news reporting about all that infectious disease experts and respected medical doctors can tell us about protecting the public, before and after you've been infected. If you wish to highlight individuals and their cases, then do so in a responsible manner.

How many stories have you shared of those struggling in an ICU? How many stories of those who lost their struggle? How many of your daily obituaries are COVID-19 victims? Diminishing the severity of COVID-19 only fuels the protesters and, worse, it also diminishes the tremendous loss of life of so many loved ones. This is not the flu, nor is it a common cold; so let's encourage people to wear masks, stay at home, social distance, wash or sanitize hands, etc.

Karene Nagel

Davenport

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0