Letter: A poor reflection

On Tuesday, Nov. 3, a presidential election was held. One major party candidate won the popular vote and gained a majority in the Electoral College; the other major party candidate claimed the election was rigged. One week later, Joe Biden was the declared winner and new president-elect.

In the weeks since, neither of Iowa’s senators have offered the customary congratulations to the president-elect. This reflects poorly on their character.

Stop with the partisan politics, congratulate the winners, and work to bring the country together again.

Kenn Bowen

Iowa City

