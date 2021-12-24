Letter: A positive community force

In a time when it seems so easy to speak out in a negative fashion regarding many things going on in our community, we tend to overlook a lot of the good and positive aspects. I would like to take this opportunity to recognize, praise and say thank you for the hard work and dedication to the city of Rock Island and surrounding area by Mr. Jerry Jones director of the Martin Luther King Center. This gentleman seems to go about his work day in and day out in a rather quiet and perhaps what may look like an unassuming manner, yet he does an amazing job and always presents himself as an ongoing positive force in the community. Thank You, Jerry, for all you do.