Letter: A pothole or U-turn

In August 2016, Jon Alexander, then the Quad-City Times editorial page editor, wrote that Governor Terry Branstad and Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst were following Donald Trump into the abyss. Forty-six percent of voters ignored his warning. The country acquired an administration of sycophants who discount competence, science and truth. I naively hoped seasoned leaders like Grassley would block Trump's worst impulses and protect our democracy, but now the defining characteristic of the GOP is cultist fealty to Trump. Their silence on COVID-19 is by far the most damning, because we know the measures required for controlling the virus but lack the leadership and will to adopt a national plan.

President Herbert Hoover, an intelligent, decent man did not cause the Great Depression, but his inadequate leadership led to his resounding defeat. Trump's response to the pandemic is unparalleled in its deadly ineptitude. His divisive rhetoric on the overwhelming call for long-delayed social justice is consistent with his general cluelessness and knack for using any issue, even the wearing of masks, to divide us.

We are now feeling the sting of the Trump/GOP con that competence, science and truth do not matter. This presidential election will decide if the last four years are only a monstrous pothole on the long, bumpy road to advancement or a U-turn to the new America.