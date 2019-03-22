Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is orchestrating a blatant grab for power. She wants to corrupt the judicial system by changing the way judges are appointed, from the present nonpartisan way to a way that will enable her to sell judicial spots and appoint her political friends.
This is a corrupt cancer that will rapidly infiltrate and destroy the body we call government, morally and ethically. The governor will gain all the power (the executive and judicial branches) and all Iowans suffer the resulting cancer she can inflict on it. This cancer will slowly and insidiously consume the Iowa government, so our governor can inflict her beliefs on all Iowans.
There is a big campaign to pass this legislation as dark money is being spent by groups that hide their identities to get it passed. Tens of millions of dollars are being used for political battles to seize control of our courts. This is one of the first steps in corrupting government.
Dishonest, fraudulent conduct by the governor, trying to sell this corrupt system is like putting lipstick on a skunk and saying it is something else. But it is still a skunk.
This shady politics and abuse of power reflects that those involved do not have Iowans in mind but instead are corrupt and dirty politicians who should not be in public office.
Iowans deserve better.
Joel E. Wells
Iowa City