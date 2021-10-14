Letter: A power grab

I am truly concerned about the attacks on our first amendment right of free speech. Last week, Attorney General Merrick Garland wrote a letter that weaponizes the FBI to investigate angry parents who are confronting school boards about teaching Critical Race Theory as "domestic terrorists."
Critical Race Theory is grounded in Marxism and teaches that America is a nation founded on white supremacist institutions, and the only way to “fix” America is for socialists to overthrow the entire system.
From the military all the way down to school children, the radical left is pushing Critical Race Theory in all areas of America.
This has concerned parents mobilizing all across America to try to stop their children from being indoctrinated into the left by Critical Race Theory.
And this power grab by the left will, as The 1619 Project demonstrates a wrong history of our country, seek to redefine our families and our heritage. Our children are under the authority and rightful ownership of parents, not the government or an educator.
Garland is weaponizing the Justice Department by using the FBI to pursue concerned parents and silence them through intimidation. I would hope that Illinois and other states like Florida will defend the free speech rights of its citizens and will not allow federal agents to squelch dissent.
Bruce Peters
Moline