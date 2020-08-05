Letter: A powerful voice

First and foremost: we must have a system of government that doesn’t discriminate because of race or any other physical attribute. How long have Black people suffered from a racial policy, and when will it change? This is a question that has always gone unanswered or pushed aside by the leadership of our country. But the unjust killing of Black people just because they are Black was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Protesters want an answer. Stay back because you are Black is not the answer.

Unity made possible because of the new age of rapid communication has brought together most of the groups that are discriminated against. Together they raise a powerful and loud voice for equality of justice for all. This is as it should be.

Standing up for the administration of equal justice is a welcome alternative for many people whose lives have been grossly inconvenienced by the coronavirus pandemic. Injustice is a wrong that needs to be righted.

It is not unusual for Black people, who are culturally closer to white Americans to decide to protest and demand equality of justice because protest is the American way.