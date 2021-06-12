Letter: A precious human being

Are you a viable person? Do you have a reasonable chance of surviving? If not, should you be terminated? Would you like to be terminated in 15 weeks or 24 weeks? Oh, is your viability greater than that? Some people are terminated as early as 4-6 weeks. Regardless of a person's age, only the Creator of all things has the right to end a life. To quibble over how many weeks or years old a precious human being should be before he or she can be killed is ridiculous; at any age, it is murder.

It is true that women have God-given rights. However, an unborn child also has God-given rights. So it is more than a religious view, it is a practical view – that an embryo, a fetus, a child, a man or a woman is a viable person. Two viable humans mate and the result is a viable human fetus, which becomes a viable human baby, which becomes a viable human person. Anyone's opinion of when the fertilized egg becomes a person is irrelevant.

John Bursch, vice president of the anti-abortion Alliance Defending Freedom, said that viability has never been a legitimate way to determine a fetus' dignity or to decide anyone's legal existence. So where does a woman's right to an abortion come in? It doesn't. Even doctors, using legitimate health issues to terminate a baby, must be careful to not abuse euthanasia. The baby has as much right to exist as the mother.