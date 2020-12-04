Letter: A Pritzker budget

East Moline has a Pritzker budget for 2021. Full of hopeful ideas with no assurances. As an alderman since 2011, this is the worst budget proposal I have ever seen. For years, East Moline has been operating on deficits, and the proposed $3.9 million deficit is business as usual. A depleted general fund is now a real possibility in the next years.

Council depends on the mayor, administration, and department heads to do their job and help keep the city running and meet it’s obligations. More effort is needed in making hard decisions needed to balance the budget. Two union contracts expire this year and only recently have negotiations started. This perpetuates the status quo as there is no resolution in sight and none expected for months to come. Council was presented 23 cost reduction strategies, of which 15 are in the "evaluation" stage, which is no help to council. All of these issues should have been addressed months ago. Many are tied to union contracts.

After decades of satisfying union demands with contracts providing the best of everything, the financial demands are putting city services in jeopardy. East Moline is not meeting the yearly pension obligations and has $80 million in unfunded liabilities. With union contracts so restrictive, there are few options for the council.