Letter: A professional perspective

As a resident of Davenport for more than 30 years, and as a former alderman at-large of eight years, I am writing to encourage residents of the 5th Ward to vote for Alderman Matt Dohrmann.
As an accountant for John Deere, Dohrmann brings a great professional perspective to the city council. In his first term on the council, Davenport faced continued recovery from the 2019 devastating record flood, a worldwide pandemic and political and civil unrest. In the midst of all of this chaos and uncertainty, Matt Dohrmann jumped right in with his council colleagues and continued to ensure robust financial reserves, kept the plan moving forward to identify a comprehensive flood protection strategy, and committed to working in a professional and civil manner, listening to the concerns of all his constituents.
As a result of this stewardship, Davenport is on the cusp of implementing a flood protection plan, is positioned to be able to spend federal CARES money on investments and infrastructure in the future of the city rather than having to backfill reserve accounts as a result of the city's excellent financial position, and has begun implementing a youth intervention partnership in conjunction with both law enforcement and social service providers that will stem the tide of juvenile crime.
Alderman Dohrmann's continued steady leadership and commitment to partnerships is still needed in these challenging times, and I encourage voters to elect him to a second term. He certainly has earned it.
Jason Gordon
Davenport